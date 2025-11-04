These Are The Best Tire Retailers, According To Consumer Reports

A tire is a tire, right? While it's true that a set of Michelin tires is going to be the same at Walmart as it would be from a gearhead-run independent shop, the experience you receive as a consumer will be different. As consumers, we care about the experience we receive, especially when it involves our expensive cars. If the staff is rude or the service is slow at a certain location, we may not return, and the same is ultimately true with tire retailers, too.

Sure, you can ask your family and friends who they recommend or peruse reviews online, but to save time, you could also rely on the data collected by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports set out to rank the best tire retailers, and to do so, they quizzed more than 24,000 shoppers over the course of 12 months about their tire shopping and fitting experiences. This report takes into account considerations such as tire selection, fitting times, extra perks offered by the retailer to help you get the most miles out of your tires, and, of course, tire pricing and customer support.

There are clear patterns that can be seen in the results. Interestingly, while you may think that price is a key factor when it comes to the tire-buying experience, the results of this Consumer Reports survey seem to argue otherwise, with some of the most competitively priced tire retailers coming pretty close to the bottom of the rankings, including Walmart and Amazon. However, local independent stores performed well, as did some of the bigger players, such as Les Schwab Tire Centers. Here are four of the best performers, according to Consumer Reports.