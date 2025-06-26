The First $340,000 Cadillac Celestiq Has Been Delivered To A Customer With Great Taste
It's been nearly three years since the production version of the Cadillac's ultra-expensive, ultra-exclusive Celestiq was introduced to the public. That's so long that I almost forgot about the car, if I'm being honest, but now the wait is finally over, and customers are getting their hands on these extremely bespoke EVs. The company says VIN 001 was officially handed over to its new owner (who must be incredibly patient) earlier this week at an event at Cadillac House at Vanderbilt. That's the company's facility in Warren, Michigan, where Celestiq buyers – of whom there are apparently a surprising amount — get to design their vehicles from scratch.
Like all Celestiqs that will follow this one, no two are the same, and they're starting deliveries off with a bang. This one is finished in "Dolce Metallic," which looks to be some sort of brown. Inside, the earth tones continue with a Cinnamon and Camelia interior. Cadillac only shared one photo of the car, but it really does look fabulous in BROWN. Right now, it's not clear who the very rich new owner is, but one thing is clear: they've got excellent taste. It's also not clear how much this exact car costs, but all Celestiqs start around $340,000 and go up from there.
First of all, the Celestiq is a fabulous-looking car that showcases where the brand wants to go. To get behind that is a show of good taste right off the bat. But, to spec it out in such a fantastic color inside and out takes some bravery. There's a reason you don't see that many brown cars driving around these days, but I'm glad there's now one more.
A new North Star for Cadillac
The Celestiq is meant to set the tone for the rest of Cadillac's lineup and re-establish the automaker as the "Standard of the World." If its specs are anything to go by, Caddy might be onto something. The Celestiq puts down 655 horsepower and 646 pound-feet of torque: That's enough power to move this massive liftback from 0-60 in just 3.7 seconds. It'll also come with 303 miles of range courtesy of a 111 kWh battery pack. For reference, the Celestiq's closest competitor — the Rolls-Royce Spectre — has 577 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. That gives it a similar 0-60 time as the Celestiq, but it does lag behind a bit on range with just 266 miles. It's wild that a Cadillac's closest competitor is a Rolls-Royce, but I'm here for it.
Of course, this thing is a massive 217.2 inches long and comes with a nearly 11-foot wheelbase, so it's not exactly going to be sporty, but who the hell cares? The Celestiq is all about quiet comfort and customization. I'm sure the new owner understands that and will appreciate it as they're wafted down the road in a sea of brown.