The First $340,000 Cadillac Celestiq Has Been Delivered To A Customer With Great Taste

It's been nearly three years since the production version of the Cadillac's ultra-expensive, ultra-exclusive Celestiq was introduced to the public. That's so long that I almost forgot about the car, if I'm being honest, but now the wait is finally over, and customers are getting their hands on these extremely bespoke EVs. The company says VIN 001 was officially handed over to its new owner (who must be incredibly patient) earlier this week at an event at Cadillac House at Vanderbilt. That's the company's facility in Warren, Michigan, where Celestiq buyers – of whom there are apparently a surprising amount — get to design their vehicles from scratch.

Like all Celestiqs that will follow this one, no two are the same, and they're starting deliveries off with a bang. This one is finished in "Dolce Metallic," which looks to be some sort of brown. Inside, the earth tones continue with a Cinnamon and Camelia interior. Cadillac only shared one photo of the car, but it really does look fabulous in BROWN. Right now, it's not clear who the very rich new owner is, but one thing is clear: they've got excellent taste. It's also not clear how much this exact car costs, but all Celestiqs start around $340,000 and go up from there.

First of all, the Celestiq is a fabulous-looking car that showcases where the brand wants to go. To get behind that is a show of good taste right off the bat. But, to spec it out in such a fantastic color inside and out takes some bravery. There's a reason you don't see that many brown cars driving around these days, but I'm glad there's now one more.