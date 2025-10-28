Before The Celestiq, These Were The Most Expensive Cadillacs Ever Built

In case you hadn't heard, Cadillac's latest flagship model is called the Celestiq, and it has a starting price of $340,000. For the cost of a modest house, buyers get a hand-built EV that offers opulent luxury and ultra-modern technology, which includes a 655-horsepower dual-motor setup that's capable of rocketing the fastback from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than four seconds.

In addition to its atmospheric MSRP, the production process of the Cadillac Celestiq is also very different from any other vehicle in the automaker's portfolio. This allows customers to outfit their Celestiq with bespoke personalization. One such option is the unique sourcing of materials. For instance, customers can incorporate wood from a tree in their very own yard.

After getting over the lavish touches, the eye-watering price tag got us wondering which Cadillac models were most expensive before the Celestiq hit the scene. To answer this question, we decided to take a look at the most expensive model of each decade since the 1950s. To clarify, we're talking original MSRPs, not auction prices.