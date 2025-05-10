'Mission: Impossible 2' Has The Funnest Motorcycle Scene In Film

Until they leave pavement, that is. Both bikes are suddenly clad in dirtworthy tires, which is a very reasonable move to make from the production end — if you're doing stunts with these bikes off-road, you want them to be controllable by your actors or stunt riders. The motorcycles having dirt tires here isn't the problem, the problem is that we keep getting John Woo's closeups of what the wheels are doing. There's no camera trickery, no smoke and mirrors to hide anything, the movie makes it extremely obvious when the bikes switch to whatever the year 2000 version of a Continental TKC70 was.

Paramount Pictures

The Daytona is an even worse offender here, with its back tire going full paddle to get through the sand. It always had a slightly more aggressive tread than the Striple, but nowhere in the on-road portions of this chase did that rear ever look like this. Again, the closeups on the bike really show off how much the tire's changed. It's just so funny to see this showed off so blatantly, something that in modern cinema would probably be airbrushed away with CGI. In a way, it's nice to have these little reminders that the things on film were real back then (and thankfully in the newer M:I movies they still are). It's just also hilarious.