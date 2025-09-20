Pando Moto Armored Gear Finally Looks As Hot As Motorcycling Feels
When I get on my Suzuki GSX-8R, there are a few things I want. I want the feeling of speed, the vibration of the engine in my handlebars, and maybe most importantly, I want to look hot. The problem is, it's hard to dress like Trinity while still covering yourself with all the amor necessary to make riding a safe(r) endeavor. That's where Pando Moto comes in. While the rest of the world is either making motorcycle gear that's technical-but-dorky or unnoticeably subtle, Pando Moto makes gear that stands out in a good way. The prices you pay here are those of fashion.
I rode around in Pando Moto's Shell WW Black 02 bodysuit and Mila Cargo Black cargo-jean over this past summer, putting the gear through everything from quick bops through Brooklyn to hours-long tours for motocamping. Both pieces are as safe as you'd hope from equipment of their price point, but more than that they're actually good-looking, a mark so many gear-makers miss in their pursuit of technicality.
Full Disclosure: Pando Moto sent me a pair of Mila Cargo Black pants and a Shell WW Black 02 bodysuit for review. Then the company sent me another pair of pants, because the first ones were way too big. I'll get into that part later.
Pando Moto Shell WW Black 02
Between the two Pando pieces, I was most excited for the Shell WW Black 02 top. Motorcycling often demands that we add jackets to our summer rides, and those two just don't pair well, especially when you're stuck in traffic, baking in the heat of an uncovered highway. I hoped that the WW bodysuit would run cooler, breathe better, and most importantly look hotter than any of the jackets in my closet.
On looks, Pando Moto nailed it. The WW Black clings to my curves in a way that's very flattering, making me look as hot as I feel when I'm out on the bike. It's comfortable, too, with more stretch in the material than you'd expect from its AA slide rating and more flexibility in its Level 1 armor than anything this side of D3O Ghost. The back protector does add some bulk, as all Level 2 back protectors do, but it's worth it for the coverage area. I tried to put the pad in one of my jackets at one point, and it didn't even fit.
This bodysuit's hot looks do, unfortunately, also translate into being hot to wear. It breathes well enough in motion and can be downright chilly on a cool enough highway ride, but every red light will remind you that you're covered in skintight black fabric from neck to taint. Try to take the suit off after sweating in it, and you'll also be reminded that it is in fact AA rated — it's a bit of a production to get the suit unstuck from your skin, and God help you if you have the back protector in. The Velcro-like clasp at the crotch makes removal doable, but it's still a chore. Just try to be hot enough on the bike that someone else is doing that part for you.
The Shell WW Black 02 retails for $318 at time of writing, expensive but not out of line for motorcycle jackets. True, you can take most of those off when you reach your destination, but they won't look as good for your bike night or group ride. For my money I'd want one in my closet, but I wouldn't want it to be my only upper-body protection — I like also having a mesh jacket to throw over a tank top. For sizing comparisons, I'm 5'11" with a 27-inch waist and 39-inch bust, wearing a size Medium.
Pando Moto Mila Cargo Black
The Mila Cargo Black is an AA-rated riding jean that looks like normal denim, with armor pockets in the knees and hips. Stop me if you've heard that before. It's not a complicated formula, nothing unique, so it makes one wonder what special sauce Pando Moto brought to the table here. Well, as it turns out, there is actually a bit more to this pair of jeans than meets the eye — if you can manage to find your size when you go to buy them.
These jeans are less flexible and stretchy than the A-rated jeggings that have become my daily wear, but the Cordura-denim material they're made from is still more flexible than some jeans you'll find from Levi's. They're shockingly breathable, too, despite lacking any kind of vents or mesh. They've got exterior zippers for knee pad removal, easy access to the hip pad pockets, and pockets that zipper or snap to hold all your stuff in while you're on the bike. I'll actually put things in my back pockets on the bike in the Pando Moto jeans, which I won't do in any other pants.
But the big downside with the Mila Cargo Black is sizing, specifically finding a pair to actually fit. I initially tried a pair in a 28x34 size, which I naively assumed to mean a 28-inch waist. The pants I received were enormous, with a waistband over 31 inches on the inside, and I ended up swapping them for a 26x32 that's closer to my waist size but just too short to cover my ankles in a tuck. Even in the smaller size, I still find the pants loose and end up pulling them up frequently, even with the bodysuit tucked in to them.
The Mila Cargo Black also retails for $318 at time of writing, which is on the expensive end for riding jeans. I'd very strongly consider dropping my own cash on them if they came in a size that fit me a bit better (perhaps a 25x34, in their measurements) but I wouldn't shell out for them as they sit. That's more a me issue than anything wrong with the pants, I'm just too tall for some brands, and it's a bit of a shame — I really like the comfort, breathability, and features of the Mila. If you're shorter or thicker than me, they're a great jean. For size comparisons, I'm still 5'11" with a 27-inch waist and 36 inch hips, wearing a 26x32.