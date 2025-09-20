Pando Moto Armored Gear Finally Looks As Hot As Motorcycling Feels

Between the two Pando pieces, I was most excited for the Shell WW Black 02 top. Motorcycling often demands that we add jackets to our summer rides, and those two just don't pair well, especially when you're stuck in traffic, baking in the heat of an uncovered highway. I hoped that the WW bodysuit would run cooler, breathe better, and most importantly look hotter than any of the jackets in my closet.

On looks, Pando Moto nailed it. The WW Black clings to my curves in a way that's very flattering, making me look as hot as I feel when I'm out on the bike. It's comfortable, too, with more stretch in the material than you'd expect from its AA slide rating and more flexibility in its Level 1 armor than anything this side of D3O Ghost. The back protector does add some bulk, as all Level 2 back protectors do, but it's worth it for the coverage area. I tried to put the pad in one of my jackets at one point, and it didn't even fit.

This bodysuit's hot looks do, unfortunately, also translate into being hot to wear. It breathes well enough in motion and can be downright chilly on a cool enough highway ride, but every red light will remind you that you're covered in skintight black fabric from neck to taint. Try to take the suit off after sweating in it, and you'll also be reminded that it is in fact AA rated — it's a bit of a production to get the suit unstuck from your skin, and God help you if you have the back protector in. The Velcro-like clasp at the crotch makes removal doable, but it's still a chore. Just try to be hot enough on the bike that someone else is doing that part for you.

The Shell WW Black 02 retails for $318 at time of writing, expensive but not out of line for motorcycle jackets. True, you can take most of those off when you reach your destination, but they won't look as good for your bike night or group ride. For my money I'd want one in my closet, but I wouldn't want it to be my only upper-body protection — I like also having a mesh jacket to throw over a tank top. For sizing comparisons, I'm 5'11" with a 27-inch waist and 39-inch bust, wearing a size Medium.