What Movie Or TV Show Has The Best Car Casting?
TV shows and movies are full of cars. Characters drive them, backgrounds are full of them, they serve as important plot points. Sometimes those car picks are hot garbage that take you out of the show, but other times a simple vehicle can add depth and interest to a character, scene, or even a whole show. Today, we ask: What's the best car casting on screen?
My pick, shockingly, isn't a car at all: It's the Royal Enfield 650 ridden by Severance's Seth Milchick. All of Severance has fantastic car casting, with every car meeting the middle ground of not being so old that it seems out-of-place or that it would fit with the perceived era of the innies, but not being so new that the show feels futuristic, but Milchick's Enfield goes one step further by provoking genuinely interesting questions about his character. Light Severance spoilers may follow here.
Milchick's Enfield makes you wonder
Milchick's Enfield is a modern bike, the most modern vehicle on the show, but it's designed to look like something older than every other vehicle we see — others take the vehicles available to them, but Milchick has intentionally chosen something even more fundamentalist. It's also modified, and it's easy to picture the meticulous manager of the severed floor having an appreciation for the intricacies of mechanical engineering that would lead him down the path of vehicle modification.
It's also easy to wonder, though, what else he's interest in modifying — what other systems he thinks he can improve. It makes one wonder why he's the only character in the show to recognize that two wheels are good. My favorite car casting is Seth Milchick's Royal Enfield, because it makes you think so much about his character. What's yours? Leave your answers in the comments below, and I'll pick my favorites later in the week.