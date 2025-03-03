What Movie Or TV Show Has The Best Car Casting?

TV shows and movies are full of cars. Characters drive them, backgrounds are full of them, they serve as important plot points. Sometimes those car picks are hot garbage that take you out of the show, but other times a simple vehicle can add depth and interest to a character, scene, or even a whole show. Today, we ask: What's the best car casting on screen?

My pick, shockingly, isn't a car at all: It's the Royal Enfield 650 ridden by Severance's Seth Milchick. All of Severance has fantastic car casting, with every car meeting the middle ground of not being so old that it seems out-of-place or that it would fit with the perceived era of the innies, but not being so new that the show feels futuristic, but Milchick's Enfield goes one step further by provoking genuinely interesting questions about his character. Light Severance spoilers may follow here.