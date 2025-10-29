Tesla Is Maybe, Finally Getting Its Act Together To Build The New Roadster

A quick review of Tesla's employment opportunities indicates that this is the only role the company has that's overtly linked to the Roadster. Because it's defined as a battery-manufacturing position, it's a sign that the company is at least preparing to make the packs required to build the long-awaited sports car. And it's possible that some of William's concerns have already been dealt with, and that Tesla will make good on von Holzhausen's assurances to reveal what we might call a "production intent" Roadster by the end of the year. But von Holzhausen also said that deliveries won't commence until around 2027, and even the most credulous potential customers should expect that timeline to slip.

It's all rather distracting, in any case. The Roadster reveal was thrilling in 2017, but Tesla certainly has bigger fish to fry these days. It would be nice for the company to come through and deliver a great high-performance machine to the fanatics who put money down way back when to reserve their cars. But it's far from mission critical. In fact, too much focus on an updated Roadster might tick off investors who have bought the Tesla line about the future being determined by robotaxis and robots than aren't taxis but that can maybe tend bar and mow your lawn.