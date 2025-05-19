All The Ways Tesla's Semi Falls Short, And What Others Got Right

If fishes were wishes, Elon Musk would be a trawler hauling a net across the Pacific. The Tesla Semi offered the promise of electrifying road freight transportation and enabling companies to replace the country's 3.5 million truck drivers with the company's so-called Full Self-Driving technology. Musk even incorrectly predicted that Tesla would be the second-biggest semi truck brand by 2024. Despite the electric truck's launch in 2022, this Holy Grail of trucking profitability has yet to make its touted seismic shift because of production delays and other significant issues. Established truck manufacturers Freightliner and Volvo strengthened their foothold in the electric truck market.

Tesla began Semi deliveries in December 2022, with PepsiCo being the first customer to receive the truck. However, the Semi has yet to enter mass production at its Gigafactory in Nevada over two years later. The trucks received by the beverage and snack giant were actually pre-production models. As of last year, PepsiCo had only received 36 of the 100 trucks that the company ordered in 2017. According to Reuters, Tesla stated that the Semi will enter production by the end of this year. It's a claim that you should probably not believe until it happens, and the electric automaker is still expecting to build 50,000 trucks per year.