YouTuber MKBHD Tries Getting $50,000 Tesla Roadster Reservation Refunded After 8 Years And It's A Pain In The Ass

Way back in 2017, just months into the first Trump administration, Tesla announced it would be building a second-generation Roadster. The company promised 0-60 in under two seconds, over 600 miles of range, and a price of $250,000 — with $50,000 of that paid up front as a reservation. Now, months into the second Trump administration, it seems some prospective buyers are finally noticing that there's not going to be a new Tesla Roadster. Even YouTuber MKBHD tried giving up on (one of) his Roadster reservation(s), only to find that the 50 grand wasn't quite as easily refundable as he'd been led to believe.

MKBHD, real name Marques Brownlee, is no stranger to the hallowed halls of this site. He's a longtime Tesla owner, one who's not always had great luck with the company's cars, but who nonetheless had reservations on not just one but two second-generations Roadsters. One was a "referral reward," a Founder's Series car that Brownlee seems to have gotten completely free through Tesla's referral program, but the other one cost him 50,000 of his own hard-earned dollars. That's the one he canceled, only to initially be told that he could only get $45,000 of the reservation back.