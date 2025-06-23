Tesla's Robotaxis Are Here, Sort Of

Tesla's robotaxis are here! Kind of. There are Teslas in Austin that will take riders from point A to point B with no one in the driver's seat, but you can't use one — they're invite-only. They're also Model Ys, rather than the Cybercab model that Tesla debuted for this exact purpose. From Reuters:

Tesla deployed a small group of self-driving taxis picking up paying passengers on Sunday in Austin, Texas, with CEO Elon Musk announcing the "robotaxi launch" and social-media influencers posting videos of their first rides. ... Teslas were spotted early Sunday in a neighborhood called South Congress with no one in the driver's seat but one person in the passenger seat. The automaker planned a small trial with about 10 vehicles and front-seat riders acting as "safety monitors," though it remained unclear how much control they had over the vehicles. In recent days, the automaker sent invites to a select group of influencers for a carefully monitored robotaxi trial in a limited zone. The rides are being offered for a flat fee of $4.20, Musk said on X.

Putting your safety monitors in the passenger seat instead of the driver's seat — where one could intervene in the event of a safety issue — is just dumb. You're going to put a person in the car anyway, but you're so committing to the aesthetics of autonomous driving that you'll put them in a position where they can't help if things go bad. Also, charging $4.20 is so dumb.