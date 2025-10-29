What's The Most Recognizable Exhaust Note?
One of the things that enthusiasts love the most about cars, and probably one of the most common reasons someone becomes a car person, is their exhaust note. We love a good-sounding exhaust, don't we folks? The hornets-nest buzz of a hot hatchback's tiny engine, the deep roar of a V8-powered muscle car, the high-revving scream of an exotic supercar — all awesome sounds, but even outside the realm of performance models there are all sorts of great noises out there, produced by all sorts of different types of engines.
Today, instead of asking you what you think the best exhaust note is, or what your favorite one is, I want to know what you think is the most recognizable exhaust note. What sound can you hear coming from miles away and know exactly what car is making it? Hopefully what you think is the most recognizable exhaust note is one that is actually pleasing to your ears, but this could be a sound that you absolutely hate, or one that you're sick of hearing.
My pick
For me it's the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, specifically the AMG G63, as that's the one that has a pair of large side-exhaust tips mounted underneath its running boards just ahead of the rear wheels. Especially with this latest generation of G-wagen, the bellowing emitted from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is just extraordinary, whether the driver is lightly tapping the accelerator or mashing it into the firewall. There is so much character to the G63's exhaust note, and it's instantly recognizable among a sea of other V8s — even if you put it up against other AMGs using the same engine.
With the G63 it's not just about the sound, but the feeling. If I'm walking down the street with my headphones in blasting Addison Rae, I know a G63 is coming up behind me because my whole chest starts vibrating from the bassy rumble. You get that same feeling inside the car, too, which is part of the reason they're so endearing, and even the engineless electric G580 model emits a similarly satisfying sound.
But what about you, beloved reader? What car do you think has the most recognizable exhaust note? Let me know in the comments, and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.