What's The Most Recognizable Exhaust Note?

For me it's the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, specifically the AMG G63, as that's the one that has a pair of large side-exhaust tips mounted underneath its running boards just ahead of the rear wheels. Especially with this latest generation of G-wagen, the bellowing emitted from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is just extraordinary, whether the driver is lightly tapping the accelerator or mashing it into the firewall. There is so much character to the G63's exhaust note, and it's instantly recognizable among a sea of other V8s — even if you put it up against other AMGs using the same engine.

With the G63 it's not just about the sound, but the feeling. If I'm walking down the street with my headphones in blasting Addison Rae, I know a G63 is coming up behind me because my whole chest starts vibrating from the bassy rumble. You get that same feeling inside the car, too, which is part of the reason they're so endearing, and even the engineless electric G580 model emits a similarly satisfying sound.

But what about you, beloved reader? What car do you think has the most recognizable exhaust note? Let me know in the comments, and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.