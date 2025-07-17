This Muffler-Free Volkswagen Phaeton W12 Sounds So Good It Might Convince You It's Worth The Bankruptcy Risk

If you play your cards right, you should be able to find a W12 Volkswagen Phaeton for less than $20,000. It won't be the flashiest car in the world, but what it will be is one of the most over-engineered cars to ever hit the streets. Plus, it doesn't simply have a V12. Instead, it has the far nerdier W12, which still gives you a glorious 12 cylinders, except they're arranged in a way that saves space, allowing for even more room in the cabin for you, the driver.

Of course, the accountants and financial advisors will tell you that you absolutely shouldn't, under any circumstances, buy a heavily depreciated W12-powered Volkswagen that requires specialized tools and training in order to work on it. Heck, most mechanics would probably tell you not to buy a Phaeton, if only because they have absolutely no desire to work on one. On the other hand, it's a W12, and who wouldn't want one of those in their garage?

That said, if there's one problem with the W12 Phaeton, it's that back when it was new, it was a serious business car for serious business people on serious business. Because of that, Ferdinand Piëch forced the engineers to cage the W12 with some big ole mufflers that made it quiet. Arguably too quiet. Now that they're cheap to buy, though, you too could free a W12 Phaeton from the mufflers of oppression and let it sing. In fact, some could argue you have an obligation to do exactly that.