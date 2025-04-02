What Car Would You Put Up With Horrible Gas Mileage To Daily Drive?

Hey, at least that's better than the 7 mpg I averaged in a 2021 G63, and the smoother start/stop really is nicer. I didn't even get 230 miles out of the car before needing to fill up, and that fill up was painful: the G63 has a 26-gallon fuel tank, and it cost me $120 to fill it up from nearly empty.

I don't really care how bad the fuel economy was, though, because I just love driving the G63 so much. That led me to today's question. What car would you put up with horrible gas mileage to drive every day? Even though I'd have to fill up at least once a week, and spend a lot of money doing so, I'd happily deal with it to keep blasting around in a G63 with the side pipes roaring.

Let me know in the comments below what inefficient car you'd love to drive every day, and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.