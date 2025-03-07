These Are Your Favorite Factory Exhaust Designs
Earlier this week I asked you fine people to share your favorite factory exhaust designs, inspired by Bugatti releasing an option package for the new Tourbillon hypercar that gives it eight round exhaust tips. There are so many cars with weird, interesting, unique designs out there, and y'all had a lot of good suggestions, so I narrowed it down to fifteen of my favorite answers. Take a scroll through to see what your peers said are their favorite exhaust designs, and let me know what we missed in the comments.
Porsche 918 Spyder
The one that comes to mind first is the Porsche 918. WOW
Porsche 918
918 top mounted exhaust
Suggested by: BoneheadOtto, towman, Brian K
This was one of the most popular answers, and for good reason: the 918's exhaust is freakin' sick, especially when it shoots flames.
Dodge Viper
I mean 1st gen Dodge Viper is the answer.
It would be wrong not to mention the first gen Dodge Viper side exhaust. A car icon that actively tried to kill you even when you were getting out of the car.
Suggested by: The Duke, Nathan V
I mean, how could you not be into this?
Dodge Li'l Red Express
Little red express. How many 1/4 ton trucks came with stacks from the factory?
Right??!! This was a stock Dodge product in the 1970s. I remember thinking they were the coolest. Stacks, wood panels, door graphics, mags... Damn these were cool. Even cooler were the black "Midnight Express" trucks.
Suggested by: jsloden, JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
This would make a great pairing with a Viper.
Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
Since you said factory and not necessarily production, im throwing my vote on the Sesto Elemento's spoiler exit
Suggested by: Crashed Lambo
Definitely one of the coolest and most unique setups out there. And this was a production car! Lamborghini sold 20 of them.
Koenigsegg Regera
Koenigsegg Regera. The exhaust tips are actually diffuser strakes
Suggested by: DHM
Another extremely cool and innovative setup. The big oval in the center of the diffuser that looks like an exhaust tip expels hot air to cool the electric motors.
TVR Sagaris
TVR Sagaris has a very interesting take on the side exit exhaust on such an interesting vehicle. I actually saw one driving around at Hermosa beach, Ca. Yup it sounded otherworldly.
Suggested by: Agon Targeryan
The Sagaris is easily one of the best car designs of the 21st century. And I know the car you're talking about, there's a guy in LA with a Sagaris, a Tuscan and a Cerbera. Now that's living.
Pontiac GTO
2004 GTO
Understated. Unassuming.
Suggested by: Huckleberry
I do love a sports car or muscle car with a subtle exhaust setup. I just love outrageous ones more.
Honda Civic Type R
For a relatively attainable car, the Civic Type R triple exhaust is kind of hilariously dumb smart, since the number of exhaust tips are usually a factor of the numbers of engine cylinders, so triple exhaust tips on a four cylinder car makes me laugh, even knowing that it's functional to make an electronic/valve free cutout (aerodynamic resonator block?). I dunno, it's funny, functional, and cool.
Suggested by: Ian
I'm so glad the latest generation stuck with this design.
Ferrari F40
I've always loved the simplicity of the F40 exhaust, with the centre pipe acting as the wastegate dump.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Speaking of triple exhaust... I'm surprised more people didn't say the F40.
Ford GT90
The Ford GT90 Concept car is the right answer here or you're delusional.
Suggested by: mramseyISU
Correct.
Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale
Other than the crazy exhaust on some hypercars I always thought the Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale exhaust placement was like perfection. Its nothing crazy but just to me always looked perfect.
Suggested: RC350F
Every version of that generation GranTurismo is a great-looking car, but the MC Stradales are probably the best, in large part because of that awesome bumper design.
Ram 1500
Always liked the details on the dual exhaust Ram bumpers
Suggested by: Bryan Fischer
Pickups are usually devoid of any interesting exhaust designs, but these are really nicely done.
C1 Chevrolet Corvette
Couple of Corvettes come to mind: the original C1 had two exhaust tips that exited through the body instead of hanging below the body is a beautiful detail.
Suggested by: LarriveeC05
I've always loved this detail.
Lamborghini Miura
How about the original fake tips on the Lamborghini Miura?
Suggested by: TRath
I bet you didn't know this! Unless, of course, you're a Jalopnik reader.
Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe
Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe
Suggested by: LifeCooler
Saving the best for last.