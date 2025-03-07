These Are Your Favorite Factory Exhaust Designs

By Daniel Golson
Earlier this week I asked you fine people to share your favorite factory exhaust designs, inspired by Bugatti releasing an option package for the new Tourbillon hypercar that gives it eight round exhaust tips. There are so many cars with weird, interesting, unique designs out there, and y'all had a lot of good suggestions, so I narrowed it down to fifteen of my favorite answers. Take a scroll through to see what your peers said are their favorite exhaust designs, and let me know what we missed in the comments.

Porsche 918 Spyder

The one that comes to mind first is the Porsche 918. WOW

Porsche 918

918 top mounted exhaust

Suggested by: BoneheadOtto, towman, Brian K

This was one of the most popular answers, and for good reason: the 918's exhaust is freakin' sick, especially when it shoots flames.

Dodge Viper

Exhaust of a 1994 Dodge Viper RobLibera / Bring a Trailer

I mean 1st gen Dodge Viper is the answer.

It would be wrong not to mention the first gen Dodge Viper side exhaust. A car icon that actively tried to kill you even when you were getting out of the car.

Suggested by: The Duke, Nathan V

I mean, how could you not be into this?

Dodge Li'l Red Express

Rear 3/4 view of a Dodge Li'l Red Express rvrbill / Bring a Trailer

Little red express. How many 1/4 ton trucks came with stacks from the factory?

Right??!! This was a stock Dodge product in the 1970s. I remember thinking they were the coolest. Stacks, wood panels, door graphics, mags... Damn these were cool. Even cooler were the black "Midnight Express" trucks.

Suggested by: jsloden, JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

This would make a great pairing with a Viper.

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Since you said factory and not necessarily production, im throwing my vote on the Sesto Elemento's spoiler exit

Suggested by: Crashed Lambo

Definitely one of the coolest and most unique setups out there. And this was a production car! Lamborghini sold 20 of them. 

Koenigsegg Regera

Koenigsegg Regera. The exhaust tips are actually diffuser strakes

Suggested by: DHM

Another extremely cool and innovative setup. The big oval in the center of the diffuser that looks like an exhaust tip expels hot air to cool the electric motors.

TVR Sagaris

TVR Sagaris has a very interesting take on the side exit exhaust on such an interesting vehicle. I actually saw one driving around at Hermosa beach, Ca. Yup it sounded otherworldly.

Suggested by: Agon Targeryan

The Sagaris is easily one of the best car designs of the 21st century. And I know the car you're talking about, there's a guy in LA with a Sagaris, a Tuscan and a Cerbera. Now that's living.

Pontiac GTO

Rear 3/4 view of a blue Pontiac GTO Pontiac

2004 GTO

Understated. Unassuming.

Suggested by: Huckleberry

I do love a sports car or muscle car with a subtle exhaust setup. I just love outrageous ones more.

Honda Civic Type R

Rear end of a red Honda Civic Type R Honda

For a relatively attainable car, the Civic Type R triple exhaust is kind of hilariously dumb smart, since the number of exhaust tips are usually a factor of the numbers of engine cylinders, so triple exhaust tips on a four cylinder car makes me laugh, even knowing that it's functional to make an electronic/valve free cutout (aerodynamic resonator block?). I dunno, it's funny, functional, and cool.

Suggested by: Ian

I'm so glad the latest generation stuck with this design.

Ferrari F40

Rear end of a red Ferrari F40 Ferrari

I've always loved the simplicity of the F40 exhaust, with the centre pipe acting as the wastegate dump.

Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Speaking of triple exhaust... I'm surprised more people didn't say the F40.

Ford GT90

Rear 3/4 view of the Ford GT90 concept Ford

The Ford GT90 Concept car is the right answer here or you're delusional.

Suggested by: mramseyISU

Correct.

Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale

Rear 3/4 view of a white Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale Maserati

Other than the crazy exhaust on some hypercars I always thought the Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale exhaust placement was like perfection. Its nothing crazy but just to me always looked perfect.

Suggested: RC350F

Every version of that generation GranTurismo is a great-looking car, but the MC Stradales are probably the best, in large part because of that awesome bumper design.

Ram 1500

Rear end of a red Ram Rebel Ram

Always liked the details on the dual exhaust Ram bumpers

Suggested by: Bryan Fischer

Pickups are usually devoid of any interesting exhaust designs, but these are really nicely done.

C1 Chevrolet Corvette

Rear 3/4 view of a red C1 Chevy Corvette ParkPlaceLTD / Bring a Trailer

Couple of Corvettes come to mind: the original C1 had two exhaust tips that exited through the body instead of hanging below the body is a beautiful detail. 

Suggested by: LarriveeC05

I've always loved this detail.

Lamborghini Miura

Exhaust of a Lamborghini Miura Doug DeMuro / YouTube

How about the original fake tips on the Lamborghini Miura?

Suggested by: TRath

I bet you didn't know this! Unless, of course, you're a Jalopnik reader.

Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe

Rear 3/4 view of a Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe

Suggested by: LifeCooler

Saving the best for last.

