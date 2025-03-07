These Are Your Favorite Factory Exhaust Designs

Earlier this week I asked you fine people to share your favorite factory exhaust designs, inspired by Bugatti releasing an option package for the new Tourbillon hypercar that gives it eight round exhaust tips. There are so many cars with weird, interesting, unique designs out there, and y'all had a lot of good suggestions, so I narrowed it down to fifteen of my favorite answers. Take a scroll through to see what your peers said are their favorite exhaust designs, and let me know what we missed in the comments.