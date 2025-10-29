These Are The Unlikely Cars You Want To Race

Anyone can take a Miata to the track. They're capable cars, they're cheap to get, and there are thousands upon thousands of resources for people looking to start playing around with G-forces behind the wheel of an MX-5. Same with Focus and Fiesta STs, Boxsters, GTIs and WRXes — there's nothing unique about taking one to the track. It's all been done before, and will all be done again. That's why, earlier this week, I asked you for something different: The unlikely cars you'd like to race.

You responded with a wealth of options, ranging from unusual to unexpected to things I was fully unprepared for. Some of your ideas far surpass anything I could come up with, and I truly hope someone makes that pitch for a Geo Metro single-make race into a real series. Take it to Lime Rock or Watkins Glen so I can cover it, please. Without further ado, here are the unusual cars you want to take to the track.