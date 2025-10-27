What Unlikely Car Would Be Fun To Race?

Fall is here, which means it's time to get thinking about next season's track days. I've already got projects in the works for next summer, gears turning and irons in fires, which means I can help you out. If you want to hit the track as soon as the snow melts in spring, you'd better start thinking about your next track car now. And, if you're thinking about track cars anyway, why play it safe? Why not go for something truly wild?

We've previously talked about how any car can be a track car, and today, we're asking for the unusual cars you think would be fun to race. No supercars, no Miatas, no GTIs — we want to hear about the weird stuff, the cars that you'll never see in another paddock. We're also not asking what would be the most effective, or what would set the best lap times, but simply what would put the biggest grin on your face. With the world of non-sporty cars at your disposal, what unlikely vehicle do you think would be the most fun to bring to a track day?