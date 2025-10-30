Toyo And Nitto Recall Nearly 37,000 Truck And SUV Tires For Potentially Dangerous Tread Separation

Toyo Tires is recalling 36,919 on and off-road truck and SUV tires due to a contamination issue during manufacturing that may cause the tread to suddenly separate from the tire, increasing the risk of a crash. It submitted the recall to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last week but dealers won't be notified until the end of November. Owners who registered their tires will be notified of the recall by mail, and Toyo says it will work with independent dealers or distributors to obtain information about owners who did not register their tires. It's not guaranteed that Toyo will be able to find every owner's contact information, so it's important for consumers to see if their tires are included in this potentially dangerous recall.

The recall includes 64 different types and sizes of tire, so check the recall notice or the Nitto or Toyo websites to see if your tires are involved. Different sizes of Nitto Crosstek 2/LT, Dura Grappler, Exo Grappler, Mud Grappler Extreme, Recon Grappler, Ridge Grappler, Terra Grappler G3, and Trail Grappler are included in the recall, as well as Toyo Open Country A/T, Open Country H/T, Open Country M/T, and Open Country R/T. Toyo says to look out for localized rapid tread wear, increased noise, vibration, and/or bulging in the tread area.