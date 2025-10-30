Toyo And Nitto Recall Nearly 37,000 Truck And SUV Tires For Potentially Dangerous Tread Separation
Toyo Tires is recalling 36,919 on and off-road truck and SUV tires due to a contamination issue during manufacturing that may cause the tread to suddenly separate from the tire, increasing the risk of a crash. It submitted the recall to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last week but dealers won't be notified until the end of November. Owners who registered their tires will be notified of the recall by mail, and Toyo says it will work with independent dealers or distributors to obtain information about owners who did not register their tires. It's not guaranteed that Toyo will be able to find every owner's contact information, so it's important for consumers to see if their tires are included in this potentially dangerous recall.
The recall includes 64 different types and sizes of tire, so check the recall notice or the Nitto or Toyo websites to see if your tires are involved. Different sizes of Nitto Crosstek 2/LT, Dura Grappler, Exo Grappler, Mud Grappler Extreme, Recon Grappler, Ridge Grappler, Terra Grappler G3, and Trail Grappler are included in the recall, as well as Toyo Open Country A/T, Open Country H/T, Open Country M/T, and Open Country R/T. Toyo says to look out for localized rapid tread wear, increased noise, vibration, and/or bulging in the tread area.
If your tires are included in the recall, Toyo will replace them for free
Fortunately, Toyo is not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this recall, but tread separation is a very serious safety concern. Though the recall includes 36,919 tires, Toyo estimates that only 1% of those tires are affected by the defect. Defective tires were produced on January 23 and January 24, 2025; Toyo says a mechanical repair was completed on the belt manufacturing machine on January 24, so tires produced after that date should not be affected by the defect.
Owners can check their own tires to determine if they are affected by the defect by inspecting the DOT code on the sidewall. The DOT code on Toyo and Nitto Tires should be up to a 13-digit code, and the last four digits denote the week and year that the tires were manufactured. For example, if the last four digits of the DOT code are 0425, that means the tires were manufactured in the fourth week of 2025. Owners can also take their tire to a Toyo Tire dealer to have this inspection performed, and if the tire is from the time of suspected defects, the dealer will replace the tire at no cost for parts or labor.