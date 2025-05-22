Ford Sued Over Transit Trail Off-Road Tire Recall Fiasco

The Transit Trail was originally sold with a relatively low minimum ground clearance of 6.7 inches, despite being advertised to the overlanding and van life crowds as an admittedly cool looking and easy starting point for a customized all-terrain overland rig. Ford ended up recalling all Transit Trails early last year because those big tires that gave the Trail trim its extra ground clearance could contact and rub on the van's wheel arch liner in certain scenarios. When owners took their off-road van to get the recall addressed, their 30.5-inch tires were replaced with smaller 28.5-inch tires that decreased the Trail's ground clearance to a mere 5.5 inches. The replacement tires are the same tires that are on regular, non-Trail Transits.

The lawsuit alleges the Trail trim cost an additional $12,500 over a standard Transit, and that Ford promised its "adventure-ready chassis is re-tuned and tested to meet the same BUILT FORD TOUGH durability standards as the rest of the Transit lineup," but that was a false promise. It also alleges that Ford was aware of the tire rub issue and how the ground clearance–robbing fix nullifies the advertised abilities of the Transit Trail that they paid a price premium for.

We reached out to Ford for comment on the matter, and will update this article with any new information we receive.