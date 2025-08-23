Take The Guesswork Out Of Tire Shopping With Tire Rack's Comparison Tests

Shopping for tires is difficult, and it can be even more difficult for car enthusiasts. I spent an unreasonable amount of time deciding what tires to buy when I wanted summer tires for my Mini Cooper S, but Tire Rack's comparison tests were one resource I kept going back to. Tire Rack doesn't have allegiance to a single company, so it has no vested interest in what brand of tire wins its comparison tests, and these tests are very thorough and transparent.

Each year, Tire Rack puts new tires to the test, and last year it started compiling all of its annual comparison tests into one video playlist on YouTube. The 2025 tire comparison videos are hitting the internet now, so if you're looking at buying new tires or just doing your research ahead of time, these videos are a great resource. So far, Tire Rack has released videos comparing new EV-focused tires, touring tires, also known as all-season tires, and ultra high-performance tires.

These comparison videos are very comprehensive and test each model of tire in several different categories, so the best tire for you might not be the same as the best tire for someone else, depending on what you want from the tire.