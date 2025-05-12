These Are The Worst Tire Recalls In Recent History

The G159 was designed as a delivery truck tire designed to be used for stop-and-go deliveries, not long-term, high-speed highway driving. So perhaps it wasn't surprising that there were multiple crashes of Class A motorhomes caused by the tread separating from tires while on the highway. In all, NHTSA said, there 41 lawsuits filed over the tires between 1999 and 2016, resulting from 98 deaths and injuries.

Goodyear denied that the tire was defective, saying the motorhome manufacturers were to blame for using it outide its specifications, and knew that owners often overloaded their tires and drove them with inadequate pressure. But June of 2022, after several rounds of discussions with NHTSA, Goodyear recalled 173,237 of its 275/70R22.5 G159 tires. Still, it continued to say that NHTSA could not show that the G159 was defective and claimed NHTSA was merely using the number of crashes to conclude there was a defect. Through it all, Goodyear claimed the tire was good for its intended purpose when used properly.

The G159 was removed from production in January 2003 and Goodyear did not know how many of these tires were still in service. So for any G159 tires that were still in service, Goodyear agreed to pay for the mounting and balancing of a replacement G670 tire free of charge. For anyone who may still have had an unmounted G159 tire, Goodyear said it would offer $500 per tire as compensation.