Continental Tire Recalls 542 General Altimax RT45 Tires For Sudden Tread Loss

Continental Tire The Americas notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it is recalling 542 General Tire Altimax RT45 tires in size 235/60 R18 107H last week because they may suddenly lose air and/ or lose their tread. Continental estimates that two tires with the potential defect were shipped to the United States, but it is recalling 542 General Tire Altimax RT45 tires that were produced between August 4, 2024 and August 10, 2024.

Continental says the cause of the defect is due to potential over curing during manufacturing which may lead to tread separation or a carcass break in the sidewall that could cause sudden air loss, or a belt edge separation which could lead to partial or full tread loss. Dealers should be notified of the recall no later than tomorrow, and planned remedy owner notifications are expected to be issued between August 25, 2025, and August 29, 2025.

If you believe your car is fitted with tires included in this recall, be on the lookout for visible bulges in the bead and shoulder area of the tire, or any unusual visual indicators on the tire's tread. Affected tires will have tire identification numbers (TIN) with plant ID code 1CP, size code 0F, optional code BHW4, and beginning and end M Codes of 3124. There are currently no injuries or deaths known to be related to the recall.