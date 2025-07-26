Continental Tire Recalls 542 General Altimax RT45 Tires For Sudden Tread Loss
Continental Tire The Americas notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it is recalling 542 General Tire Altimax RT45 tires in size 235/60 R18 107H last week because they may suddenly lose air and/ or lose their tread. Continental estimates that two tires with the potential defect were shipped to the United States, but it is recalling 542 General Tire Altimax RT45 tires that were produced between August 4, 2024 and August 10, 2024.
Continental says the cause of the defect is due to potential over curing during manufacturing which may lead to tread separation or a carcass break in the sidewall that could cause sudden air loss, or a belt edge separation which could lead to partial or full tread loss. Dealers should be notified of the recall no later than tomorrow, and planned remedy owner notifications are expected to be issued between August 25, 2025, and August 29, 2025.
If you believe your car is fitted with tires included in this recall, be on the lookout for visible bulges in the bead and shoulder area of the tire, or any unusual visual indicators on the tire's tread. Affected tires will have tire identification numbers (TIN) with plant ID code 1CP, size code 0F, optional code BHW4, and beginning and end M Codes of 3124. There are currently no injuries or deaths known to be related to the recall.
This issue is similar to the Firestone Tire explosions that plagued early Ford Explorers
A much wider-reaching recall and resulting scandal received significant media attention in the early 2000s with the first-generation of Ford's extremely popular Explorer SUV. The Explorer's twin I-beam suspension design contributed to the truck's susceptibility to rollover accident, but the factory-fitted Firestone tires were found to have a defect that caused numerous sudden tread belt detachments which caused drivers to lose control of their SUVs and roll over.
The Ford Explorer's deadly Firestone Tire issues were found to be caused by an issue in the tire's manufacturing process. In the year 2000, ABC News reported, "a process known as pelletizing, where rubber pellets are blended with a lubricant to create the rubber that coats the steel belts of the tire." Slashgear reported; "Sadly, it was later confirmed that the lubricant could indeed cause a chemical breakdown, resulting in tread separation."
Tire recalls don't often receive the media attention they deserve. Since defects like the one potentially affecting 542 General Tire Altimax RT45 can cause sudden blowouts that can be deadly, it's important to keep an eye out for them. Check the NHTSA website for recalls on your vehicle.