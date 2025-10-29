Tesla Deploys 'Mad Max' Mode, Immediately Triggers NHTSA Investigation

A recent update to Tesla's Full Self-Driving saw the first production deployment of "Mad Max" mode, an aggressive driving profile willing to take more risks, speed, and weave through traffic to get you to your destination more quickly. This mode, which turns a Tesla into a Road Warrior willing to break laws and risk crashes, immediately triggered a government investigation, reports Ars Technica. Tesla is already under scrutiny for FSD failing to stop for school buses and train crossings, so it seems strange that it would deploy a mode that disregards safety even more in the middle of all this.

Mad Max mode first appeared in beta testing in 2018 before being removed due to public outcry against it. At the time, we called it Crash Mode because, like some of the worst human drivers, it's willing to drive aggressively down Fury Road and increase the risk of a crash, which is exactly what autonomous driving systems are supposed to be preventing. Elon Musk even said as much at 2019's Autonomy Day:

But in the more aggressive modes and trying to merge in traffic, there is a slight, no matter how minute, there is a slight chance of a fender bender. Not a serious accident. But basically you'll have a choice of: do you want to have a nonzero chance of a fender bender on freeway traffic, which unfortunately is the only way to navigate LA traffic.

He does have a point here. If you drive conservatively in big city high-traffic situations, you're going to get cut off repeatedly and not make any real progress. When I learned how to drive in the Boston area, I learned that you have to be at least a little bit pushy to get anywhere, particularly in heavy traffic. Boston drivers have a bad reputation partly because some don't back off from this "me first" mentality when light traffic conditions don't require it.

However, Teslas running Mad Max mode are going beyond just muscling their way through dense stop-and-go traffic as Musk originally described Mad Max mode. Electrek reports that Teslas using FSD have already been observed driving at least 15 mph over the speed limit and failing to stop for stop signs. We know that Tesla's cameras can read these signs, which means FSD is deliberately choosing to break the law.