These Iconic Chevys Were The Real Stars Of The Big Screen

Most great movies feature cars (didn't spot any in "Lord of the Rings," though), but it takes something special to stick in the viewer's mind. That's not to say that movie cars have to be hyper-exotic or ultra-rare, they just have to make a mark on our memories as deep as the characters and plot. Even sticking with just Chevrolet doesn't narrow down the list much because of the sheer number of standouts, but dang it, we'll try.

Lists of film Chevys usually start with Bumblebee the Camaro in the "Transformers" films, though calling them "films" seems generous. Transformers is more like a cinematic Chevy ad. There's also the stupendous '55 Chevy 150 in "American Graffiti," but the less said about the "modified" (ie. butchered) Corvette in "Corvette Summer," the better.

There are many more cool movie Chevrolets, so here are some honorable mentions before getting to the actual list. '57 Bel Airs feature prominently in "Dr. No," the first James Bond movie with Sean Connery, as well as the 2016 historical film "Hidden Figures," which is about three Black women in the early 1960s who worked as mathemeticians for NASA. Then there's the 1970 LS6 454 Chevelle SS John Wick drives after his Mustang gets stolen (the man has good taste in muscle cars). As for Corvettes, Bill Paxton and Arnold Schwarzenegger test out a red '59 C1 in "True Lies," and "The Big Lebowski" goes medieval on a red '85 C4.