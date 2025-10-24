Is Driving With A Broken Windshield Illegal?

If you're dressing up as Ace Ventura for Halloween, be careful with how accurate you plan on being. The sunglasses, Hawaiian shirt, striped pants, and grating mannerisms are all fine, but skip the broken windshield. There are actually Department of Transportation regulations governing the number and size of cracks your windshield can have before you'll get a ticket: No cracks larger than three-quarters of an inch in diameter, no cracks blocking the driver's view straight ahead, no two cracks closer than three inches apart, and no cracks that intersect. Consider these regulations the bare minimum, because some states get way more strict.

And it is indeed up to each state, or even individual counties, to issue broken-windshield tickets, which can get quite pricey. In Alabama, driving with a cracked windshield through Covington County could cost you $181. Head over to Pike County and suddenly that's a $249 fine. But if you insist on driving around with a cracked windshield and have a smaller ticket budget, California's fines start at just $25. Sure, the Golden State can slap you with a penalty as high as $197, but there's no reason to be a pessimist.

Now, don't start hyperventilating, those of you without commas in your bank statements. The officer who pulls you over might hand you a "fix-it-ticket," which basically tells you, "Go get your windshield fixed, pronto, your countdown has started." If you miss the deadline, you could face further fees, but if you get your windshield repaired in time, you might not have to pay a fine at all. Or you could get a reduced fee, as if you getting a new windshield is a coupon for this particular nonmoving violation. Whatever the case, once you've got a windshield chip or crack, just fix it ASAP.