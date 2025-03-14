These Are The Car-Related Movie Mistakes That Really Bother You

In Casino Royale, after Vesper gets kidnapped and Bond chases after the villains in his Aston Martin DBS. He's supposedly going fast enough that he catches some air on a hill but when he jerks the wheel to avoid running over Vesper the DBS somehow flips and rolls while executing a simple accident avoidance maneuver that's not that dissimilar from what you might see on MotorWeek. All resulting in a barrel roll (admittedly quite spectacular and rivaled only by the minutes-long rollover scene in Talladega Nights.)

At the very worst that should have been a spinout and instead, an exotic car somehow failed the Moose Test. That scene, as a car guy, always bother me.