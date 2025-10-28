Pan Am Could Fly Again

A fallen legend of the golden age of air travel, Pan Am may soon take to the skies again thanks to the brand's current owners, who have begun the certification process with the FAA. The original company shut down in 1991, after deregulation in the industry and changing economics brought the airline low. The famous blue meatball logo did fly again in the following decades under a succession of new companies, but each attempt eventually failed. The current owner, appropriately called Pan Am Global Holdings, believes it can break the curse and return the white and blue livery to glory.

As Aviation Week lays out in its report, the plan is to set up headquarters in Miami if it can get certification. Notably, the intention is to fly planes from Airbus, not Boeing, the American manufacturer long associated with the Pan American World Airways brand (though it did fly both). Pan Am flew the very first Boeing 707 in 1958, introducing America to the Jet Age; it later was a major early client of the 747 jumbo jet. If the company comes back flying only European planes, that would be a symbolic blow to the still-recovering Boeing.