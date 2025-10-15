Boeing Is Now Absurdly Late In Getting Planes To Airlines And The Government Shutdown Isn't Helping

Let's say you're an airline CEO and you've been waiting for Boeing to deliver your brand new wide-body planes. Unfortunately, it looks like you're going to be waiting quite a bit longer – probably until 2027! Airbus isn't doing that much better, according to Bloomberg, but Boeing is really taking its time:

The world's two major aircraft manufacturers have struggled to get their products out the door since the pandemic crippled the supply chain. Deutsche Lufthansa AG and British Airways parent IAG SA are awaiting Boeing's 777X, which is currently six years late to the market.

These airlines have obviously been very, very patient, but Bloomberg also reported that the federal government shutdown has now thrown a new wrench in the works. It has delayed aircraft inspections and, in Lufthansa's case, prevented a new seat on the airline's Boeing 787s from being approved. It's all pretty exasperating, if not completely infuriating, but airline executives seem resigned to the situation.