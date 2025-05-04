747s Are Nearly Gone, But These Airlines Still Fly Them

The Boeing 747 was a landmark in the history of commercial aviation, a "moonshot" project from the storied company that made long-distance travel affordable and accessible to the masses. Four jet engines gave it a range that nothing else could match at the time. A wider body meant that it could fit in two aisles, allowing for a much larger passenger capacity. And of course, it had that famous upper deck, allowing people to experience "upstairs" for the first time in the air. It remains one of the most instantly recognizable and iconic airframes in the world.

But as all good legends do, it's also fading into myth. The very last 747 was completed and delivered in 2023, and fewer and fewer of them are piloted anymore. In fact, the odds are pretty good that you've already flown on a 747 for the last time — if you ever flew on one at all.

However, a few airlines are still firing up all four engines on the veteran plane, specifically Lufthansa (Germany), Korean Airlines (South Korea), Air China (China), Rossiya Airlines (Russia), Max Air (Nigeria), and Mahan Air (Iran). So keep an eye out the next time you're looking out an airport window; you just might spot one.