Maybe 'Race Master' Isn't The Best Name For A Racing-Themed Watch

If you're into cars, there's a better-than-average chance you're also into watches, even if you don't want to admit it. And it makes sense. Both offer pretty designs that cost far too much money and run on a complicated, outdated machine housed inside. Plenty of watches also have some serious racing history. The downside there is that they're almost all obscenely expensive. The ones that cost less than some Apple Watches, though, tend to be overpriced crap made by companies that count on racing fans having no idea what they're paying for. But at least none of those companies called their watch the Race Master.

Well, no company except a certain microbrand named Ferro & Company. This isn't a new watch, although it doesn't appear to be very popular based on the lack of available reviews. It's just new to me, thanks to a skeet from BlueSky user @sitkaworldfair. And yeah, they make a pretty good point. That's, uh, not a great name. It's also a name that multiple people had to sign off on before it went into production, even if we're talking about a small company here. They had meetings about this watch. People wrote ad copy for this watch. And at no point did anyone successfully stop them from calling it the Race Master.

You'd think at some point, someone involved in the process would have said, "Hey, maybe we shouldn't call it the Race Master, especially in light of how popular white nationalist ideology has gotten recently and how they're, you know, convinced they're part of the master race." And you'd also think whoever was in charge would have said, "You know, that's a great point. Let's go back to the drawing board here." Except they didn't go back to the drawing board. They just ran with Race Master.