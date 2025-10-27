National Guard Aircraft Buzzes Tesla Before Crashing In A Field

Drivers don't typically have to watch for air traffic, but one man in Oklahoma City found himself swerving around a low-flying military aircraft on October 23. Most people wouldn't have believed it if his Tesla hadn't captured the near-miss on its dash cam, reports 40/29 News, and some still don't, thanks to the proliferation of AI slop. Matthew Topchian had to react quickly to avoid being hit as the airplane crossed the road at an altitude of just a few feet before swerving back to the right to avoid an oncoming Ford Transit. While Teslas and their drivers do have a reputation for crashing, Topchian was on the ball and avoided a crash of his own.

NewsRadio 105.5 WERC reports that an Oklahoma National Guard OA-1K Skyraider II had been flying a training mission out of Will Rogers Air National Guard Base. It suffered an engine failure, leading the two pilots to look for as safe a place as possible to land. After nearly striking Topchian's Tesla, the Skyraider II crashed into power lines, starting a brush fire, at the intersection of Southeast 119th Street and Sooner Road, taking a road sign from the intersection with it as it crashed into a field.

"As soon as we arrived on scene, it was refreshing to see the two pilots on board tell us that everybody was okay," Oklahoma City Fire Department spokesman Scott Douglas told KOCO News 5. The Air Force pilot and civilian contractor both walked away from the crash unharmed. The cause of the engine failure is still under investigation.