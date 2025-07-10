Tesla Driver Charged With Murdering Motorcyclist In High-Speed Crash

The driver of a Tesla Model Y has been charged with murder in a crash that claimed a motorcyclist's life. According to NBC 7, prosecutors say that Ulysses Jimenez was upset that the BMW motorcycle was in the carpool lane of I-805 in Chula Vista, California, near San Diego. He allegedly accelerated up to 126 mph before slamming into Jorge Uribe, throwing him 500 feet down the road and leaving an imprint of Uribe's license plate in the Tesla's front bumper. The Model Y then collided with a Ram 1500 that was carrying six occupants inside, all of whom were injured, before rolling onto its side. Uribe died at the scene of the crash.

After the crash, Jimenez reportedly climbed out of the Tesla and walked barefoot down the highway between lanes, trying to catch a ride away from the scene. A witness says he waved a handful of cash at passing drivers, then got angry when nobody would stop. Police arrested him a short time later.

Jimenez has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder, one count of hit-and-run causing death, and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one for each of the Ram's six occupants. He is being held without bail and is awaiting trial in September.