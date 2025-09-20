Private Jet Goes Off Runway And Crashes Into House, Luckily Without Hurting Anyone

A Kentucky resident received an unexpected visitor when an airplane crashed into the side of her home, reports KFVS 12. Luckily no one appears to have been hurt in the crash; the woman inside the house was fine, as was the pilot, who was the only person on board the aircraft. Many plane crashes are total disasters, even with small planes, but sometimes people escape relatively unharmed.

Details are fuzzy at this time as the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating what caused this crash, but the Graves County Sheriff's Office has this to say:

Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft had landed and the pilot was unable to get the aircraft stopped at the end of the runway. The aircraft continued through a grassy area, through a perimeter fence, across KY 58, and then into a residential structure. The residence was occupied by the resident but she was not injured.

Photos from the Sheriff's Office show the chain link fence the plane dragged behind it. According to Google Maps, the overrun area provided a roughly 600-foot buffer between the end of the runway and Highway 58. A row of houses lies beyond, one of which was the house the plane crashed into.