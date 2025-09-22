Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Lime Rock Park

Track day and autocross events at Lime Rock Park, one of the prettiest race tracks in the world, were interrupted on Saturday, September 20, when a small plane made an emergency landing. According to the track's Facebook page, the Cessna 172 then crashed into a barrier near turn six (West Bend). Fortunately, the pilot was unharmed, and the passenger only suffered minor injuries.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the track called it a "mechanical failure." Videos of the Cessna's descent show that the propeller was not turning, likely indicating an engine failure. "I was there we saw it flying high then we heard the sputter they we're probably gliding with no engine for about 5-8 minutes before they put it down," commented one user in the track's Facebook post.

It landed not on the paved track or autocross course, but in a grassy area between the Uphill and West Bend. While not the best place for a landing, the pilot avoided cars that were on the track and autocross courses at the time, keeping everyone on the ground as safe as possible. Options are also quite limited when you don't have a working engine. Just ask the Space Shuttle. The plane then hit the crash barrier, went over the top, and came to a stop just on the other side. There were cars lapping the track at the time, but the barrier did its job well, despite being hit from the opposite side it was designed to be. The pilot joins a distinguished group of people who have crashed at Lime Rock, including a former Jalopnik editor. At least there were no houses to hit.