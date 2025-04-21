These Are The Cars You Want To Buy But Are Too Scared To Own
Last week we asked you what car you want to buy, but are too scared to own. For anyone who may not understand why owning some cars is scary and owning others is not, there are many reasons. For example, some of the answers were submitted by folks who don't trust themselves to be responsible and stay out of legal trouble should they purchase an especially quick or powerful car like a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R. Other submissions focused on the reliability of certain cars, or moreso the lack of reliability of cars like the Jaguar F-Type and the V10-powered E60 BMW M5. One comment made a great point about avoiding owning a kei truck, some cars draw too much attention, and some folks don't want to worry about having to answer the same questions about their car every time they park somewhere. There are plenty of ways to look at the question, but I think the aspect that scares me most about owning certain cars is their poor reliability reputation and expensive repair bills, since I am neither particularly mechanically inclined nor rich enough to pay a mechanic to fix every issue.
My answer
On that note, my first answer to the question was the 2002 BMW 745i, but I want to add another. I really want to buy a Cadillac XLR, but I am too scared of its known reliability issues and low production numbers that leads to scarcity of spare parts. I've never been a big Corvette person, but for some reason the XLR's low, wide, and angular looks and its ridiculously over-engineered folding hardtop alongside its nonconformity to the Cadillac ethos back in its day all endear me to it. It's the weirdo, unexpected choice when it comes to two-seat sports cars, and its Bulgari-designed gauges, plush heated and cooled seats that are covered in supple leather that I can smell through the computer, and Corvette bones come together to form such a strange and intriguing vehicle.
It's a shame about that Northstar, though. The first Cadillac to be fitted with the brand's revolutionary Northstar V8 was Cadillac's prior attempt at producing a two-seat luxury convertible, the 1993 Allante. It boasted a lightweight aluminum block and construction that allowed it to drive up to 100 miles without a single drop of coolant in an emergency situation. Sounds great, but fast forward and over the course of regular use, the Northstar notoriously encounters expensive and difficult to repair head gasket issues that neither my bank account nor my overactive amygdala has the capacity to handle. I was reminded of my love of the XLR when I saw a Cadillac XLR competing in Formula Drift; whomever chose to do that is a hero. Anyway, here are the cars that you would like to buy but are too scared to own.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
I have been loosely keeping an eye on Giulia Quadrifoglio as a depreciation special. I have seen a few examples of cars that seemed like lemons and a few that people say are perfectly reasonably reliable. Idk if there are enough out there to draw a proper conclusion yet.
Submitted by: goodshot
BMW M760i
Any large German sedan with a V12.
Specifically, the BMW M760i.
They're amazing as cars, and the true pinnacle of an everyday automobile, but then there's the maintenance and the specialist work they should receive.
Instead, these cars make me wish I were a better mechanic with a full shop at my command.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Citroen SM
i have been in love with the Citroen SM since i was about 10 years old.
However I have spoken to several SM owners over the years, all of whom have warned me of the scarcity of parts and the continual upkeep of the Maserati v6 and the hydropneumatic suspension system.
Essentially the SM is more high maintenance than a room full of Kardashians, i know i lack both the mechanical ability and financial wherewithal to properly maintain one.
Still, i can dream.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
Maserati Biturbo
Mine would be an 80's Maserati Bi-Turbo. I would probably have to buy three or four to keep one running. I don't have the space, and I don't want to be known as that guy in the neighborhood. Every once in a while, when one comes up for sale I am sorely tempted but always talk myself out of it.
Submitted by: F Johnson
Polestar 2
It's been a Polestar 2 for a while now but I don't have an EV charger at home so the thought of being on a road trip, low on charge, and no public charger available would scare me. I already get charging anxiety seeing my Chevrolet Volt's battery at low levels. This fear goes for any EV really but I wanted to buy the Polestar specifically because my first car was a Volvo so I have a soft spot for Swedish cars.
Submitted by: Nicholas Chuck
E60 BMW M5
The E60 M5 was pitched as everything a red-blooded gearhead could want in a proper, full-throated driver's sedan. If only it wasn't so nightmarishly unreliable that the use of the term "driver's" felt like false advertising, I'd be after one.
But then again, they wouldn't be so cheap if they weren't so notoriously unreliable. Guess I'm just a risk-averse type of dude.
Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
A Kei Truck
A kei truck, simply because if I buy one of those I'm afraid that I'll be too popular and beloved. Then an expectation will occur in which I am beholden to the kei truck, and if I don't have the kei truck with me it's my own fault.
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Ioniq N. I'm 6 months into leasing a regular I5 and sometimes I am reminded when putting just a hair too much pressure on the gas pedal that it is a ridiculously fast car, I fear the temptation of a car with acceleration that smooth and available.
Submitted by: DaiMacculate
A modern manual Lotus
That would be a Lotus Evora manual or a Lotus Emira Manual. Would love the car in a manual but have heard the horror stories of the cost to replace the clutch costing upwards of $12,000
Submitted by: BoneheadOtto
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R
For me, I'd love to get a Shelby 350R. I've eyeballed a few online that would be lovely sitting in my garage. However, I live surrounded by too many sprawling open winding backroads, that I would be far too tempted to take advantage of that. I don't think my wallet could afford the car and all the tickets I would collect driving it.
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
Jaguar F-Type
Definitely the Jaguar F-Type.
Submitted by: Sennamp4
Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan
I've seen EQS Sedans, with pretty low miles to boot, showing up used for around 35 grand before any negotiation. Sure, the looks are pretty polarizing (though I don't really mind it), but it's still basically a modern S class, with all of the tech and luxury touches that entails, for less money than a well specced Camry or Rav4.
On the other hand, Mercedes maintenance and repair costs, on their first effort, haven't necessarily worked the bugs out EV, is a bit of a scary prospect.
Submitted by: Connor Paull