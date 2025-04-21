These Are The Cars You Want To Buy But Are Too Scared To Own

On that note, my first answer to the question was the 2002 BMW 745i, but I want to add another. I really want to buy a Cadillac XLR, but I am too scared of its known reliability issues and low production numbers that leads to scarcity of spare parts. I've never been a big Corvette person, but for some reason the XLR's low, wide, and angular looks and its ridiculously over-engineered folding hardtop alongside its nonconformity to the Cadillac ethos back in its day all endear me to it. It's the weirdo, unexpected choice when it comes to two-seat sports cars, and its Bulgari-designed gauges, plush heated and cooled seats that are covered in supple leather that I can smell through the computer, and Corvette bones come together to form such a strange and intriguing vehicle.

It's a shame about that Northstar, though. The first Cadillac to be fitted with the brand's revolutionary Northstar V8 was Cadillac's prior attempt at producing a two-seat luxury convertible, the 1993 Allante. It boasted a lightweight aluminum block and construction that allowed it to drive up to 100 miles without a single drop of coolant in an emergency situation. Sounds great, but fast forward and over the course of regular use, the Northstar notoriously encounters expensive and difficult to repair head gasket issues that neither my bank account nor my overactive amygdala has the capacity to handle. I was reminded of my love of the XLR when I saw a Cadillac XLR competing in Formula Drift; whomever chose to do that is a hero. Anyway, here are the cars that you would like to buy but are too scared to own.