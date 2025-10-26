This One-Off Pontiac Supercar Had A Ferrari Engine Under The Hood

You may have seen this one-off Firebird before. Or should it be Uccello Di Fuoco (Italian for "Firebird")? Perhaps Ferraribird? This car is so cool, every last automotive writer on the planet wants to take a turn writing about it. And why not? It's General Motors legend Bill Mitchell's ultimate early '70s automotive casserole: An American muscle car with Ferrari V12 power and the styling of both. Behold, the Pontiac Firebird Pegasus!

Pontiac (RIP) was GM's excitement division, aka the one that focused on performance and kept muscle cars alive long past their expiration date. Those most responsible for Pontiac's hot-rod image are Semon "Bunkie" Knudsen, Pontiac's general manager from 1956 to 1962, and John Z. DeLorean, assistant to Knudsen and chief engineer Pete Estes before becoming chief engineer himself in 1961, then head of Pontiac from 1965 to 1969. But the Pegasus gestated after they left, and this fever dream was born under Mitchell, GM's vice president for design from 1958 until 1977.

In 1970, Chevrolet stylist Jerry Palmer sketched a mashup of a Camaro and a Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, and Mitchell became smitten with the concept. Rather than let Chevrolet use it, Mitchell sprinted to Pontiac to craft this stunner. As explained to Motor Trend by retired GM design VP Chuck Jordan, Mitchell wanted a "high-revving low-torque Trans Am." Was Mitchell saying that Pontiac screwed up the overhead-cam-6 in the Firebird Sprint? Was its 6,500-plus-rpm capability not good enough? Did it have half the cylinders it should have?

Whatever Mitchell's logic was, he'd get his wish when Enzo Ferrari himself offered up a 352-hp V12 from one of his 365 GTB/4 "Daytonas." As for why, maybe Ferrari was still angry with Ford and wanted to help create a Mustang killer?