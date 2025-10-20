Ford Gives The Mustang Mach-E GT The California Special Treatment For 2026

I don't care what you've got to say about it, the Mach-E wears a Mustang badge, so Ford is treating it accordingly. That's why the Blue Oval is rolling out the Mustang Mach-E GT California Special for 2026. It's a trim level that has been previously reserved for gas-powered Mustang coupes and convertibles as a way to pay homage to the original 1968 Mustang California Special, which itself was cooked up as a way to celebrate the car's success in the Golden State.

As a base line, Ford took inspiration from the original 1968 Mustang GT/CS. That means the Mach-E gets a set of 20-inch gloss black area wheel covers and a "GT/CS" logo printed in Rave Blue on one of the carbonized gray-painted spoke/hole things. That same color also shows up on the emblems, grille and lettering on the hood that reads "California Special." It sits on top of a black and gray hood graphic that Ford says is "inspired by the California coastline." It looks pretty sharp, if you're into that sort of thing. Of course, it gets the same 480 horsepower, 700 pound-feet of torque and 280 miles of EPA-estinated range as the regular Mach-E GT.

Ford

Overall, there isn't too much of a change from the regular Mach-E GT on the outside, and I think that's okay. This didn't need to be an in-your-face graphics package. Clearly, Ford is trying to make up for the total nightmare it created with the 2024 Mustang Califonria Special and its horrible blue accents on the inside and out. Subdued was the correct choice this time, fellas.