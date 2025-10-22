This Mercedes Pickup Conversion Is Perfect For Everything From The Barn To The 'Bahn

The only part that looks a bit odd is the enlarged B-pillar and the flat rear panel behind what is now the cab. These are parts that never came on a standard S-Class, because there are no other S-Class utes (at least, that we know of), so they had to be fabricated. Their thickness gives them strength, which was probably necessary to meet TüV standards. I once cut up a VW Jetta to turn it into a Smyth Performance Ute, so I know that a lot of design work and extra metal go into reinforcing the area where the bed meets the B-pillar, specifically to regain the rigidity lost when cutting off the back half of the roof. Fortunately, German cars are typically built like tanks, especially Mercedes of this era, so this ute won't be flopping and flexing down the road like some midwestern rustbucket.

Every proper pickup truck deserves a V8 under the hood. This Mercedes delivers in pure S-Class fashion with a Euro-spec M117 5.0-liter V8. It's rear-wheel drive, which is fine because you probably won't be taking this Merc off-roading (it's not a G-Class), but a limited-slip differential will help if the going gets slick.

Inside is what you'd expect from the front half of an S-Class. Much of the luxury was in the back, where cargo now replaces wealthy businessmen, but the front is even more plush than the original, with upgraded leather seats. The wood trim is in good shape, a reminder that you're in a top-tier luxury vehicle despite the single row of seating.