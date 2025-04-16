2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 Edition Stronger Than The 1980s Gets The Best Retro G-Wagen Design Cues

When Mercedes-Benz built the 500,000th G-Class back in 2023, it gave that milestone car a special retro spec that G-Wagen enthusiasts went nuts for. It had a throwback paint color, a black-painted nose, older-style wheels, orange turn signals, and other touches that harkened back to early models like the original 280GE. Sadly, Mercedes said that 500,000th G was just a fun design exercise, not something you could actually buy. At least, not until now. The brand just revealed the G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s — yes, Mercedes capitalizes it like that — and it basically applies all of the 500,000th car's styling cues to the G-Class' recent facelift, with a handful of new touches as well.

In a nod to the W460 chassis code of the original G-Class, Mercedes will only be making 460 of the Edition Stronger Than The 1980s globally, all based on the inline-6-powered G550 model. It will be available at "select U.S. dealerships" later this year, surely only ones that have a high quotient of G-Wagen enthusiasts. Pricing isn't available yet, but it'll certainly be more than the G550's $149,400 base price.