We Are About To Have Another Year Of Not-Great U.S. Auto Sales

Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and cratered U.S. auto sales, the market was looking like it had robustly recovered from the prior big shock to the industry, the 2008 financial crisis. During a five year stretch from 2015-19, sales managed an average rate of 17.3 million units. Post-Covid, however, we've gotten nowhere near that level, and now the Wall Street Journal reports that 2025 is expected to be OK but hardly remarkable:

U.S. car sales are on pace this year to end slightly above the 15.9 million sold in 2024, according to S&P Global Mobility. Next year doesn't look promising, however: Total production and sales are expected to dip, with tariffs weighing more on automakers and the average price of a vehicle remaining elevated, now around $50,000.

Car companies have long carried the belief that 15 million in yearly sales the "replacement rate" – that is, the level that analysts considered a sort of baseline in terms of people swapping out old cars for new ones. Ideally, you want a market running a few million units above that, for a variety of reasons. Stalling at the replacement rate is moderately alarming because Americans are supposed to love cars above all else. We haven't been above the rate for a while: the immediate post-pandemic totals were sub-15 million, and 2023-24 averaged out to just 15.5 million.