Harley-Davidson Will Sell You A $110,000 King Of The Baggers Race Replica
King of the Baggers is some of the best dumb fun in racing. These big, heavy tourers were never intended for motorsport, but for blasting past each other through Laguna Seca's corkscrew anyway. It's great. So great, in fact, that it makes you want to participate yourself — at least, that seems to be what Harley-Davidson is hoping in offering a $110,000 race replica called the CVO Road Glide RR.
Harley isn't the first King of the Baggers manufacturer to offer a race replica — Indian offered a track-only version of its race bike back in 2023 — but Harley's has something that Indian didn't: Street legality. Yes, you can now actually take your cross-country tours on a genuine King of the Baggers bike. Sort of. As it turns out, the differences between the King of the Baggers bike and the CVO Road Glide RR go a bit deeper than lights and reflectors.
Spec for spec
Harley claims the CVO Road Glide RR has carbon fiber bodywork, just like its race counterpart, but it also states a weight of 785 pounds "in running order" — that's over one Amber heavier than the 640-pound race bike. Some of that weight comes from the aforementioned lights and reflectors, but more likely comes from the street bike's full infotainment and audio system. The exhaust differs from the race bike as well, to a likely weight detriment, but that's excusable on a bike that needs to meet EPA regulations. Yet , despite all those weight increases, Harley kept the race-spec swingarm on the road bike.
The Road Glide RR is far from as stripped-down as the race bike — it even has a kick stand — but the changes go deeper than street-bike comforts. The RR has a belt final drive, unlike the racer's chain, and wears a 19 inch front wheel and 18 inch rear to the race bike's matched 17s. The two are approximately matched in frame geometry (26 degree rake, 6.7 inches trail), suspension travel (5.1 inches up front, 3.5 in back), and power ratings (153 horsepower, 150 ft-lbs), but the street bike's 28.9-inch seat height is a full 7.5 inches lower than the racer's 36.4 inches. The foot controls are lower and further forward than the race bike, too, so don't go trying to corner like you're Kyle Wyman.
Neat, but disappointing
Harley-Davidson will certainly rake in the $14,410,000 it stands to earn from selling all 131 bikes at $110,000 a pop, making criticisms of the bike somewhat moot, but it's tough not to be disappointed by a "race replica" that picks and chooses so carefully from the race bike. The fairing doesn't even appear to be the same shape as the race bike, let alone ripped straight from the track. Years after Indian sold full-bore King of the Baggers bikes, why can't Harley do the same?
The CVO Road Glide RR is a neat bike, Harley stepping out of its comfort zone to some degree, but it could be better. It could have the mid controls, it could lack the full TFT dash. You're going to sell every one you build anyway, Harley — take the opportunity to make something truly special out of that guaranteed income. Think about how cool that would be, the headlines it would grab. There's still time, Harley-Davidson.