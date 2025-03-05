Harley claims the CVO Road Glide RR has carbon fiber bodywork, just like its race counterpart, but it also states a weight of 785 pounds "in running order" — that's over one Amber heavier than the 640-pound race bike. Some of that weight comes from the aforementioned lights and reflectors, but more likely comes from the street bike's full infotainment and audio system. The exhaust differs from the race bike as well, to a likely weight detriment, but that's excusable on a bike that needs to meet EPA regulations. Yet , despite all those weight increases, Harley kept the race-spec swingarm on the road bike.

The Road Glide RR is far from as stripped-down as the race bike — it even has a kick stand — but the changes go deeper than street-bike comforts. The RR has a belt final drive, unlike the racer's chain, and wears a 19 inch front wheel and 18 inch rear to the race bike's matched 17s. The two are approximately matched in frame geometry (26 degree rake, 6.7 inches trail), suspension travel (5.1 inches up front, 3.5 in back), and power ratings (153 horsepower, 150 ft-lbs), but the street bike's 28.9-inch seat height is a full 7.5 inches lower than the racer's 36.4 inches. The foot controls are lower and further forward than the race bike, too, so don't go trying to corner like you're Kyle Wyman.