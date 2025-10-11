Is Costco's Car Rental Really Any Cheaper? We Compared It To The Big Brands

Do you have a Costco membership and use it on a regular basis? We bet you have a shopping list every time you go. Maybe it's just a mental shopping list, but you want your trip to Costco to count. So, you remind yourself to pick up a pallet of toilet paper, a 40-gallon bag of popcorn, and oh yeah, a Nissan Versa to use for the weekend.

What? You didn't know that you can rent a car through Costco? A lot of people don't, and they could be missing out on savings. To be clear, you don't actually go up to the counter at your neighborhood Costco and tell them you want to rent a car. They don't have a fleet of rentals in the back parking lot waiting for you. The box store retailer lets its members reserve rentals from major rental companies on Costco's travel website at a discount.

But is it really cheaper to rent cars this way? We compared Costco's prices with the prices advertised by the actual companies Costco partners with, and found that, in most cases, Costco is cheaper, sometimes a lot cheaper. We looked at five major U.S. cities with their main airports and compared Costco's 24-hour rental prices with what you'd pay directly with the rental companies for economy cars, standard cars, standard SUVs, and luxury cars. Rental rates change daily and this is only a sample, but we found that the only rental company that beat Costco's prices at least some of the time was Avis, if you take their "pay now" option. Costco doesn't have that option, but its prices are still pretty close to Avis' "pay now" rates.