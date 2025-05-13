Whatever Happened To The Boeing 777X?

Being the biggest commercial twinjet in the world, rocking the biggest commercial engines in the world, it was supposed to rule the air. The Boeing 777X (pronounced "triple-seven ex") is the next major aircraft design from America's premier planemaker, an updated variant of the venerable, but aging, 777. Given the company's troubles in the last few years, it really needed to be a winner.

And yet, it hasn't been. First scheduled to go to airlines in 2020, here we are in 2025 and not a single one has been delivered yet. In fact, as of January, the latest estimate from Boeing doesn't have the plane going to customers until 2026.

What happened? From the looks of it, Boeing's reach may have exceeded its grasp. The plane has been plagued with all sorts of component failures, which have delayed its FAA certification time and again. Worse, the numerous issues with the 737 MAX, including two deadly crashes and a mid-flight blown-out panel, have eroded regulators' trust in the company. The 777X is still expected to be flying passengers soon, but until these issues get resolved, it remains in the testing stage.