Here's Why The Boeing 777x Needs Folding Wingtips

Classic 777s are just small enough to fit inside the International Civil Aviation Organization's "Class E" gates, able to house the 787, A330, and 777 families; these are the largest gauge most global airports' gates are built to. The extra 23 feet in the new generation's wingspan, however, bumps the 777x up to a "Class F" aircraft, forcing it to park in the terminals made for leviathan jumboliners like Boeing's iconic, yet, dying 747 and Airbus' colossal A380. These gates are already sparse even at the world's largest airports, and any upgrades or renovations would cost millions.

The solution was simple: Design foldable wingtips to allow the plane to still fit in its legacy gates. The concept of folding wings is far from new: Since World War II, naval aircraft have been designed to fold their wings to maximize deck space on crowded aircraft carriers. Boeing is no stranger to this, as its F/A-18 Super Hornet uses this design to fit aboard modern supercarriers, and with Boeing patenting the technology for foldable wingtips in the 1990s, there was already plenty prepared for the system to be integrated.

Much like a convertible in a standard car, the wingtips fold and lock with the flip of a switch. The mechanism saves almost 23 feet, and when folded, the wings nearly match the span of the original 777-300. This crucially keeps the plane compatible with Class E gates, letting it fly into the same airports and gates as its elder.