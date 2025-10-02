Boeing Is Reportedly Moving On From The 737 With A Brand New Plane

The 737 is an aviation legend and has been a Boeing workhorse for almost six decades. But for years, the company has been looking to develop an all-new, narrow-body aircraft. Lots and lots of stuff has delayed the process. But now at long last the 737's successor is likely set to go into development.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Boeing is planning a new single-aisle airplane that would succeed the 737 MAX, according to people familiar with the matter, a long-term bid to recover business lost to rival Airbus during its series of safety and quality problems.... Boeing has also been designing the flight deck of a new narrow-body aircraft, according to a person familiar with the plans. This new aircraft is in early-stage development and plans are still taking shape, some of the people said.

The 737 MAX has been in service since 2017 and consists of the MAX 7, MAX 8, MAX 9, and MAX 10. This is the series that was involved in two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that highlighted, tragically, some issues with the design. Boeing of course has successfully upgraded the 737 for many years; it first entered service in 1967. But the more recent crashes revived a discussion about when the aviation giant would finally start work on a new aircraft.