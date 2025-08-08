Facelifted Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased With Illuminated Face And Range-Extender Hybrid Powertrain
Stellantis has given us our first look at the facelifted Jeep Grand Wagoneer. It's only a single rendering and a short video that barely shows the luxury SUV, but we can already see some big changes for the 2026 model. It's not obvious at first, but there is a small charging port flap on the left front fender; the standard gas cap cover is barely visible in the back, indicating that it will take both types of fuel.
The Ram 1500 Ramcharger has a similar flap in exactly the same place, and Jeep has already confirmed that the Wagoneer will get the Ramcharger's range-extender hybrid powertrain, which combines a 3.6-liter V6 (used as an electric generator rather than for direct propulsion), a 92-kWh battery, and two electric motors for a total of 663 horsepower. These may not be the same stats we see in the Jeep, as Stellantis has not confirmed anything, but it seems likely it would just use the Ramcharger's same exact setup. Eight-lug wheels are another hint at the updated Grand Wagoneer's electrified powertrain, as the Ramcharger uses them while other Rams only have six lug nuts per wheel.
Let's go crazy and also speculate that since the Hemi V8 is coming back to the Ram 1500, perhaps it'll make its way back to the Grand Wagoneer, too. The Jeep lost the 6.4-liter V8 option after the 2023 model year, leaving the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 as the only engine option. It would be great to see all three engine choices available in Jeep's top model.
Jeep admits the Grand Wagoneer is a Jeep
The first thing I noticed when I saw the teaser was that the new Grand Wagoneer has a Jeep badge right there on the hood where it belongs, in place of the old Wagoneer script. Jeep had tried to spin off the modern Wagoneer line into a separate luxury brand, which we found rather confusing. It's good to see that Jeep has come to its senses and is embracing the Grand Wagoneer back into the Jeep lineup, which it always was and always will be.
We've said before that the modern Grand Wagoneer isn't beautiful enough for its name. It's certainly not a bad-looking vehicle, but it doesn't exactly stand out, either. While the body is still ungainly, the facelift at least fixes the front end with bolder, more angular styling and almost as much illumination as the new Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, and that's saying something. The distinctive Jeep grille has been slimmed down, with new lighting elements that run along the top and connect to the headlights. The intake in the bumper is now huge, and it's flanked by T-shaped lights in the corner intakes. We'll see what other design changes have been made when the 2026 Grand Wagoneer gets revealed later this year.