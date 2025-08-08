Facelifted Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased With Illuminated Face And Range-Extender Hybrid Powertrain

Stellantis has given us our first look at the facelifted Jeep Grand Wagoneer. It's only a single rendering and a short video that barely shows the luxury SUV, but we can already see some big changes for the 2026 model. It's not obvious at first, but there is a small charging port flap on the left front fender; the standard gas cap cover is barely visible in the back, indicating that it will take both types of fuel.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger has a similar flap in exactly the same place, and Jeep has already confirmed that the Wagoneer will get the Ramcharger's range-extender hybrid powertrain, which combines a 3.6-liter V6 (used as an electric generator rather than for direct propulsion), a 92-kWh battery, and two electric motors for a total of 663 horsepower. These may not be the same stats we see in the Jeep, as Stellantis has not confirmed anything, but it seems likely it would just use the Ramcharger's same exact setup. Eight-lug wheels are another hint at the updated Grand Wagoneer's electrified powertrain, as the Ramcharger uses them while other Rams only have six lug nuts per wheel.

Let's go crazy and also speculate that since the Hemi V8 is coming back to the Ram 1500, perhaps it'll make its way back to the Grand Wagoneer, too. The Jeep lost the 6.4-liter V8 option after the 2023 model year, leaving the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 as the only engine option. It would be great to see all three engine choices available in Jeep's top model.