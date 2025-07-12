Why Was The Muncie M22 Nicknamed The Rock Crusher, And What Were Its Weak Points?

Go buy a winning lottery ticket or empty your retirement savings right now. Once you have your cash in hand, purchase a big-block GM muscle car made in the late '60s or early '70s with an M22 "Rock Crusher" four-speed manual. Yes, get the M22 Rock Crusher, don't spend millions on a 1969 ZL-1 427-powered Corvette with a sigh-inducing M40 automatic that's better for drag racing but worse for your soul. It'll be cheaper to get, say, an L72 Corvette or an LS6 Chevelle, anyway.

Now head out to your nearest stretch of empty road and wind through the gears. Once you can stop yourself from giggling with glee, listen to the sounds the car is feeding you. Yes, you'll hear that wonderful high-cube V8, but you'll also hear a stupendous amount of gear whine. That's the M22 earning its "Rock Crusher" name.

M22s can trace their lineage back to the four-speed BorgWarner T-10, which itself evolved from the three-speed T-85. When GM wanted stronger transmissions for its high-horse muscle machines in the early '60s, it tinkered with the T-10's design to create the wide-ratio Muncie M20 and the close-ratio M21. But as torque figures increased, so did the need for a stronger transmission. The M22 debuted in 1965, designed to take the tectonic-plate-folding torque of GM's most powerful engines without becoming a pretzel, thanks mostly to its straighter-cut gears, which are also the main source of the whine.

Still, even with their higher power handling, M22s have some flaws. Aside from intense gear whine, people point out that the M22's aluminum case can flex, bend, or break, stock shift linkages often bind when running hard, and hard shifts on original-equipment shifters can even lead to broken internals.