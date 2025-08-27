At $19,000, Is This 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 30th Anniversary Edition Anything Worth Celebrating?

While Chevy has once again given up on the Camaro, today's Nice Price or No Dice Z28 shows that the company once thought highly enough of the car to throw it a 30th Anniversary party. Let's see if this low-mileage survivor is now priced to party on.

Suffering from middle child syndrome, such as exemplified by the Jan Brady trope, is something the Lexus GS 300 had to deal with throughout its entire career. Show of hands, how many of you know the exact year the GS was pulled from the Lexus lineup? It was 2020, but, you know what? Nobody cares.

Such ambivalence was evident in the comments on the 2000 Lexus GS 300 Platinum we looked at yesterday. A one-owner car with modest miles and the promise of a well-kept maintenance history, it simply couldn't muster much enthusiasm over its $8,000 asking price. Ultimately, in Jan Brady fashion, it did manage to eke out a mediocre 51% Nice Price win.