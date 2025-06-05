Spirit Airlines Warns It Could Cancel Airbus Orders Over $1 Billion Tariff Bill

The low-cost airline known for its canary-yellow planes finds itself fading in a coal mine as President Trump's trade war splits the commercial plane market into American and everywhere else. Spirit Airlines revealed in a recent SEC filing that it's considering cancelling its orders with European aviation giant Airbus due to the rising costs caused by the recently imposed tariffs. The Florida-based airline can ill afford the added cost after emerging from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

Spirit finds itself in a transatlantic pickle because it operates a fleet of 195 Airbus A320-based planes. According to Simple Flying, the airline is scheduled to receive 92 more A320-family planes through 2031. With the 10% minimum tariff and $110 million starting price per plane, it's estimated that the airline would have to pay at least $1 billion. This total doesn't account for parts needed for maintenance and upkeep. Spirit's Form 10-Q filing with the SEC reads: