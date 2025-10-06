Iceland Is No Longer The Low-Cost Pit Stop To Europe Thanks To Volcanoes, Airline Going Out Of Business

Exceptionally cheap flights to Europe with a stop in Iceland are suddenly a thing of the past, as budget carrier Fly Play ceased all operations on September 29. According to the New York Times, the move immediately affected approximately 1,750 fliers, with a further 18,000 impacted due to having booked trips that now won't happen. About half of those passengers were headed back home, the Times reported, citing an Iceland infrastructure ministry spokesman.

Bloomberg has the backstory plus the grim outlook:

The company was the successor to Wow Air...which shut down in 2019 over a lack of financing and high costs, and even employed some of the same executives. Now, the no-frills business model of flying passengers from Europe to America with a stopover near Reykjavik may be disappearing.

The no-frills market is generally under pressure. In August, Spirit Airlines declared a second bankruptcy in a year. But the Icelandic layover route is suffering from another problem: volcanic eruptions discouraging tourists from visiting.