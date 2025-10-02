The Unexpected Trade That Returned The First Mustang To Ford
The Ford Mustang first arrived as a 1965 model year and took America by storm. Ford projected a first-year sales target of 150,000 units sold, but by the end of '65, 418,000 Mustangs found new homes. Among those thousands was a Wimbledon White example, with a 260 cubic-inch V8 engine under the hood. There were likely many produced in such a combination, but this particular example was special, as it bore the Vehicle Identity Number (VIN) 5F08F100001. For those that haven't worked it out yet, this Wimbledon White drop-top was the very first Mustang — chassis number one.
Chassis one actually found its way to Newfoundland, Canada. Here, it was given to George Parsons Ford as a display piece. On April 14, 1964, Captain Stanley Tucker happened to be passing, and the Mustang Convertible caught his eye. In he strolled, a deal was struck, and — despite the Mustang only ever being intended as a display piece at the dealership — Tucker walked away having put his name down for the sleek new 'Stang. This was the first of 180 pre-production Mustangs, and it never should have been sold. Somehow, Tucker managed to twist the dealer's arm and walk away as the very first Mustang owner.
Ford got in touch with Tucker. The Blue Oval brand was keen to get their hands back on chassis number one, but Tucker was smitten, and didn't want to give it up. So Ford approached him with an offer he simply could not refuse.
Tucker secured the one-in-a-million Mustang, twice
By early 1966, Captain Stanley Tucker had covered around 10,000 miles in his beloved Mustang, but Ford was just as keen as ever to recover the car. By this point, Mustangs had been selling like hot cakes, and the millionth Mustang was due to hit the production line. The decision was made to offer Tucker a trade — the very first Mustang for the millionth, and he could pick the spec.
Tucker took the offer, and really went to town in spec'ing up his new Mustang. Once again, he opted for a Convertible, this time in Silver Frost Metallic. Upon the options sheet, Tucker simply left a large 'X,' signifying he wanted the lot. All bar the high-performance 289ci V8, as that carried a shorter warranty period. The deal was done. Ford got their very first 'Stang back, donated it to the Henry Ford Museum, and Tucker was provided with a top of the range brand new model, once again with a historically important VIN. Tucker was also able to meet Lee Iacocca — not only one of the most influential figures in automotive history, but also father of the Mustang and Ford Vice President.
According to information from the Henry Ford, Tucker told an interviewer from the Mustang Monthly magazine that he did somewhat regret making the swap some 17 years later, although enthusiasts would likely argue that the all-important first Mustang deserved to go home, as it were.
Where the first and millionth Mustang are today
By all accounts, Captain Stanley Tucker loved his Mustang. However, Tucker — not knowing how special the car was when he first acquired it — did not treat the Wimbledon White first Mustang like anything other than what it was, a car. Racking up 10,000 miles through regular use and harsh Canadian winters, the first Mustang was already looking a little rough when the Henry Ford Museum acquired it, so much so they opted to repaint the car instead of preserving the original finish.
Tucker behaved very much the same with the millionth Mustang too, driving it throughout those cold winters, and even pulling a trailer with it. According to Motortrend, Tucker sold the Mustang to his mechanic in the mid '70s. He also confirmed that he kept no paperwork, and so the VIN of the millionth Mustang is now lost to history. It's likely that the important 'Stang is long gone, but the possibility that it's hidden under a tarp remains, and that thought should keep Mustang and barn find hunters occupied for many more years yet. Given the demise and disappearance of the millionth Mustang, it's for the best that Ford managed to prize the first ever model from Tucker's hands, although it's equally as delightful to know that the historic 'Stang got to live out its life with Tucker at the wheel, rather than spend all eternity tucked up as a museum piece.