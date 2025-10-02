The Unexpected Trade That Returned The First Mustang To Ford

The Ford Mustang first arrived as a 1965 model year and took America by storm. Ford projected a first-year sales target of 150,000 units sold, but by the end of '65, 418,000 Mustangs found new homes. Among those thousands was a Wimbledon White example, with a 260 cubic-inch V8 engine under the hood. There were likely many produced in such a combination, but this particular example was special, as it bore the Vehicle Identity Number (VIN) 5F08F100001. For those that haven't worked it out yet, this Wimbledon White drop-top was the very first Mustang — chassis number one.

Chassis one actually found its way to Newfoundland, Canada. Here, it was given to George Parsons Ford as a display piece. On April 14, 1964, Captain Stanley Tucker happened to be passing, and the Mustang Convertible caught his eye. In he strolled, a deal was struck, and — despite the Mustang only ever being intended as a display piece at the dealership — Tucker walked away having put his name down for the sleek new 'Stang. This was the first of 180 pre-production Mustangs, and it never should have been sold. Somehow, Tucker managed to twist the dealer's arm and walk away as the very first Mustang owner.

Ford got in touch with Tucker. The Blue Oval brand was keen to get their hands back on chassis number one, but Tucker was smitten, and didn't want to give it up. So Ford approached him with an offer he simply could not refuse.